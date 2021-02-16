Teen nabbed, gun found in St Ann robbery investigation

ST ANN, Jamaica — A robbery investigation in the St Ann Police Division has resulted in the arrest of a teenager, the seizure of a firearm and the recovery of several stolen items in St Catherine.

According to the lawmen, a probe into a robbery, which was committed at Breadnut Hill in Ocho Rios on Monday, February 8 led investigators to Orangefield district in Ewarton, St Catherine where the complainant's cellular phone was recovered.

Follow-up operations were carried out in Back Road, Linstead, also in the St Catherine, and a teenager was arrested.

Police officers reportedly intercepted the teen as he drove a Toyota Axio motorcar. The motor vehicle was searched and a Smith and Wesson pistol fitted with a magazine containing six rounds was found, along with other items the police believe were stolen, the police said.

The teenager's identity is being withheld at this time, as detectives continue their probe.