Teen nabbed with firearm in Old Harbour — police

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A teenaged boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The police said the teen was driving a motorcycle about 1:45 pm yesterday, when he was signalled to stop.

He reportedly disobeyed and the police forced him to stop.

A search was subsequently conducted and a Browning pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds was allegedly found in his waistband.

The teen's name is being withheld.

Investigations continue.