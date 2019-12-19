Teen remanded over phone theft

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A teenager was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Portland Parish Court yesterday to answer to charges stemming from breaches of the Larceny Act.

According to the police, the teen was charged in relation to a Monday, December 16 incident in Port Antonio, Portland.

It is alleged that about 6:00 pm, the teen broke a glass window at the back of a shop, entered and stole a cellular phone. The police were alerted and the teen was accosted and searched. The stolen item was found in a bag that he had in his possession.

The police said he is to reappear before the Port Antonio Children's Court on Monday, January 13, 2020.