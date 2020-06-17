Alleged teen robber nabbed by cops
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have charged a teenager who was nabbed in connection with the robbery of a business place in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish just over a week ago.
The 18 year old has been identified as Venard Clarke of Top Road, Little London in the parish, and he was charged with robbery with aggravation.
It is alleged that about 4:15 pm on Saturday, June 6, Clarke was one of two men who held up the cashier of a business place and robbed her of $22,470 and phone cards. After he escaped from the scene of the crime, investigators tracked Clarke to a relative's house the day after, on Sunday, June 7, where he was arrested.
He was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.
He will appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court once a date has been finalised.
Investigators continue to probe the case as they work to find Clarke's alleged accomplice.
