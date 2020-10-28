Teen said to be involved in shooting of female pedestrian

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with several offences following an incident that took place on Potters Road, Kingston 16 on September 26.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 2:20 pm, the teenager was one of several armed men travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car. It is alleged that the men exited the vehicle and opened gunfire at a woman who was walking along the roadway. The woman was shot several times. She was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

The teen was arrested in a police operation on October 19 and later charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.