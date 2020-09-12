Teenager among two dead in McCooks Pen crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A teenager is one of two men who died yesterday after a motorcycle collided with two other vehicles on the McCooks Pen main road, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

The cyclist has been identified as 17-year-old Javier Kinglock and the pillion 25-year-old Andrew Ricketts, both of St Catherine addresses.

The police said that about 9:10 pm, Javier was driving the motor cycle towards Spanish Town when he lost control and collided with a Toyota Coaster bus and a Toyota Succeed motor car.

The police were called and both Javier and Ricketts were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The passengers of the Toyota Coaster bus and the Succeed motor car were not hurt.