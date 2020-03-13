Teenager charged for stealing motorcycle
ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann police say they nabbed a teenager suspected of being among a group of men who robbed a man of his motorcycle in Discovery Bay, St Ann in February.
Reports are that about 3:30 am on Saturday, February 29, the complainant was riding his Zunjang motorcycle along the roadway when he was stopped by the driver a Nissan Tiida motorcar.
Five men, the teenager among them, reportedly alighted from the motor vehicle and robbed the man of his cellular phone and motorcycle.
Investigators later set up a sting operation at Discovery Bay on Monday, March 9, during which the teen allegedly attempted to sell the stolen motorcycle.
He was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and receiving stolen property.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy