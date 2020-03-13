Teenager charged for stealing motorcycle

ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann police say they nabbed a teenager suspected of being among a group of men who robbed a man of his motorcycle in Discovery Bay, St Ann in February.

Reports are that about 3:30 am on Saturday, February 29, the complainant was riding his Zunjang motorcycle along the roadway when he was stopped by the driver a Nissan Tiida motorcar.

Five men, the teenager among them, reportedly alighted from the motor vehicle and robbed the man of his cellular phone and motorcycle.

Investigators later set up a sting operation at Discovery Bay on Monday, March 9, during which the teen allegedly attempted to sell the stolen motorcycle.

He was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and receiving stolen property.