Teenager charged with office breaking and larceny

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A teenaged boy was yesterday charged with office breaking and larceny following an incident on South Camp Road in Kingston on Sunday.

The police said that about 11:30 am, the complainant was on duty when he heard a knocking sound coming from the building and went to make checks.

The teen and another man were reportedly seen running from the premises.

The complainant gave chase and both men dropped the bags they were carrying -- each containing a microwave oven valued about $11,000.

The teen was later arrested.