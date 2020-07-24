Teenager charged with shooting 11-y-o girl
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenager was arrested and charged following the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in the Arnett Gardens community in Kingston on Friday, June 5.
Charged is 18-year-old Jermaine Balfour of 8th Street in the community.
Reports are that the child was playing along Mexico Way when Balfour and another assailant approached and opened gunfire. The police were summoned and she was taken to hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.
On Saturday, July 4, Balfour was accosted and charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
