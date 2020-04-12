Teenager killed in vehicular collision

SPANISH TOWN, Jamaica - Nineteen-year-old Hughdre McGhie of 2 North in Greater Portmore, St Catherine was killed in a traffic collision on the Salt Pond main road on Saturday (April 11).

Reports are that about 1:00 pm, McGhie was driving a Subaru Impreza motor car towards Spanish Town in the parish when he collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor truck.

The motor car was extensively damaged and McGhie had to be cut from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The driver of the tractor was warned for prosecution.

The Spanish Town Police are investigating.