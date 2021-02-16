Teenager on bail allegedly caught breaking into St Andrew house

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 19-year-old on bail was arrested and charged after he was caught breaking into a woman's house in Red Hills, St Andrew last year.

Tajay Sweeney of Carr Hill, of the same community, was arrested yesterday when he visited the station to report on condition of bail.

The police said he was subsequently charged with house breaking with intent after a question and answer interview.

Reports are that about 2:07 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the complainant heard a noise coming from outside her front door. When she went to make checks she reportedly saw the accused entering her house.

The police said she made an alarm and the accused ran escaping on foot in the area. She later discovered that the door was pried open, the police said.

Sweeney's court date is being finalised.