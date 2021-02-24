Teenagers, man face gun-related charges in St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged three men with illegal possession of firearm and unlawful wounding after they allegedly harmed a man during an altercation in St James on Wednesday, February 17.
Charged are 18-year-old Nashaun Rowe, 18-year-old Salim Perkins, otherwise called 'Junior' and 24-year-old Micheal Manderson, otherwise called 'Blue Boot' all of Irwin Heights in the parish.
According to the police, the complainant was walking along the roadway when he saw Perkins with whom he had a previous altercation. Another argument reportedly developed between the two, when Rowe and Manderson joined in.
The police said Rowe used a firearm to inflict a wound to the complainant's head. The complainant, however, managed to escape and was assisted to the hospital where he was treated, the police said.
The incident happened about 7:00 am.
The police said Manderson was arrested at home during a snap raid on Friday, February 19. Rowe and Perkins turned themselves over to the police later that day.
The three are to answer to their charges in court.
