Teens among five arrested for illegal gun in St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two teenaged boys are among five people arrested during an operation on Nugent Street in St Catherine on Monday, May 1.
Arrested are:
• Ricardo Titus, 29-year-old, construction worker of Nugent Street, Spanish Town, St Catherine,
• Cavel Christie, 27-year-old construction worker of Nugent Street, Spanish Town, St Catherine,
• Ovaun Gayle, 21-year-old of Gordon Boulevard, Spanish Town, St Catherine, and
• Two teenaged boys who cannot be name because they are juveniles.
According to the police about 6:00 pm on the day in mention, a police/military team was conducting an operation in the area.
While searching a premises, a SR40 Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition and a 7.62 cartridge were found inside the house.
The men and the teenagers were later arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Their court dates are being finalised.
