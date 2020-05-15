Teens among five arrested for illegal gun in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two teenaged boys are among five people arrested during an operation on Nugent Street in St Catherine on Monday, May 1.

Arrested are:

• Ricardo Titus, 29-year-old, construction worker of Nugent Street, Spanish Town, St Catherine,

• Cavel Christie, 27-year-old construction worker of Nugent Street, Spanish Town, St Catherine,

• Ovaun Gayle, 21-year-old of Gordon Boulevard, Spanish Town, St Catherine, and

• Two teenaged boys who cannot be name because they are juveniles.

According to the police about 6:00 pm on the day in mention, a police/military team was conducting an operation in the area.

While searching a premises, a SR40 Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition and a 7.62 cartridge were found inside the house.

The men and the teenagers were later arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Their court dates are being finalised.