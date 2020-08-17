Teens among seven charged for assault
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police have charged seven males — three of them teenagers —with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an incident in Duanvale, Trelawny on Sunday, August 16.
Charged are 20-year-old Phillip Brown, otherwise called, Bad Boy; 19-year-old Javan Fisher; 21-year-old Gregory Anderson; 22-year-old Randon Gibbs, two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, all of Duanvale in the parish.
The police report that about 4:30 pm on Sunday August 2, the seven were playing football when the ball went onto the complainant's property. An altercation developed and all seven allegedly attacked the complainant and assaulted him, breaking his ribs, the police said.
A report was made and an investigation launched, following which the seven were arrested and charged.
They are to appear before the Clarks Town Parish Court on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
