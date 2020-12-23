Teens charged for killing 4 in Planters Hall

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Investigators assigned to the Major Investigations Division have charged two teenagers for the December 11 quadruple murder in Planters Hall, Old Harbour.

Accused are 19-year-old Kevroy Bailey, otherwise called 'Fatta', and 18-year-old Joshua Lynch, otherwise called 'Jah', both of Planters Hall, St Catherine. Both are charged with four counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 1:30 am, residents heard explosions and called the police. On their arrival four people were seen with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The deceased were identified as 49-year-old Lester Harvey of a Clarendon address; 31-year-old Richard Wright and 27-year-old Omar Wright of Rhule Town district, Clarendon; and Nordia Thomas of Chapleton, Clarendon.

Bailey and Lynch, who were implicated in the pre-dawn attack, were arrested on the day of the incident, and charged yesterday.

Their court dates are being finalised.