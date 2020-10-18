Teens charged in Hanover housebreaking
HANOVER, Jamaica — Two teen boys have been charged with various crimes after they allegedly broke into a house in Spanish Hill, Hanover where it is said that they damaged and stole more than $2 million worth of items.
The incident, which led to the teenagers being charged with housebreaking, larceny and malicious destruction of property, happened some time in August.
Reports are that on Sunday, August 16, a caretaker securely locked up a house and left. However, on Saturday, August 29, about 8:50 am, the caretaker discovered that the house had been broken into.
The police said it was also discovered that several items valued at approximately $2 million were damaged or stolen.
An investigation was then launched which later lead to the arrest and charge of the teens.
They are to appear in court at a later date.
