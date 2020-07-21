Teens charged over Brown's Town break-ins
ST ANN, Jamaica — The Brown's Town Police in St Ann charged two teenagers with housebreaking, shopbreaking and larceny, and malicious destruction of property, following several break-ins in Brown's Town between July 11 and 12.
The police said a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Demaro Palmer have been charged for three cases already, with more than seven outstanding.
Reports are that the complainants securely locked their business places and left, when Palmer and the 17-year-old broke in and stole several items.
In one incident on Church Street in the parish, the teens broke into a storeroom and stole a 48 inch television valued at $55,000, and a LG home theatre system valued at $20,000.
In another incident, the police said the two broke into a shop in the Brown's Town market and stole items valued at over $20,000.
Additionally, in a third incident, they broke into an unoccupied four-bedroom house where they have been storing the stolen items, the police said.
Several reports were made to the police and an investigation launched.
The police said an operation was carried out on Monday, July 13 when Palmer and the other teen were arrested after the house they were occupying was searched and several stolen items recovered. They were subsequently charged on Monday, July 20.
Their court dates are being finalised.
