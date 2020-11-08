Teens charged under anti-gang legislation

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Charges under the anti-gang legislation are among several that have been laid against two teenagers from Kingston following an incident on Rum Lane in the parish on November 1.

Charged are 19-year-old Sabuki Martin, otherwise called 'Baby', of Mark Lane, Kingston, and a 15-year-old teen of Hanover Street in the parish. They were charged with the offences of murder, conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and participating in a criminal organisation.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that about 11:55 am, Martin and the 15-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Trevaughn Wilson, otherwise called 'Likkle', at his home on Rum Lane in the parish.

Both teens were arrested on November 3 during an operation on George's Lane, Kingston. They were formally charged on Saturday after an interview.

They are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on November 12.