Teens charged under anti-gang legislation
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Charges under the anti-gang legislation are among several that have been laid against two teenagers from Kingston following an incident on Rum Lane in the parish on November 1.
Charged are 19-year-old Sabuki Martin, otherwise called 'Baby', of Mark Lane, Kingston, and a 15-year-old teen of Hanover Street in the parish. They were charged with the offences of murder, conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and participating in a criminal organisation.
Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that about 11:55 am, Martin and the 15-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Trevaughn Wilson, otherwise called 'Likkle', at his home on Rum Lane in the parish.
Both teens were arrested on November 3 during an operation on George's Lane, Kingston. They were formally charged on Saturday after an interview.
They are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on November 12.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy