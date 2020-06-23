Teens charged with sacrilege after church burglarized
HANOVER, Jamaica — Two teenagers have been slapped with charges of sacrilege following their arrest in connection with the theft of sound equipment from a church in Dias, Hanover on Sunday, June 21.
They are 19-year-old Jowarne Watson, otherwise called “Tuggy”, and 18-year-old Dehomarko Buchanan, otherwise called “Messi”.
Reports are that about 2:30 pm, church operators returned to the location and found that the culprits had entered through a window and stole two speaker boxes valued at approximately $74,000.
The police were called and the teens were subsequently held with the suspected stolen equipment. They were charged following an interview.
They are to appear in court soon.
