Teens charged with sacrilege after church burglarized

HANOVER, Jamaica — Two teenagers have been slapped with charges of sacrilege following their arrest in connection with the theft of sound equipment from a church in Dias, Hanover on Sunday, June 21.

They are 19-year-old Jowarne Watson, otherwise called “Tuggy”, and 18-year-old Dehomarko Buchanan, otherwise called “Messi”.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm, church operators returned to the location and found that the culprits had entered through a window and stole two speaker boxes valued at approximately $74,000.

The police were called and the teens were subsequently held with the suspected stolen equipment. They were charged following an interview.

They are to appear in court soon.