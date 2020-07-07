Teens escape from juvenile remand centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says two wards escaped from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre yesterday, July 6.

According to the DCS, the wards, aged 17 and 14 were on remand for shop breaking and robbery with aggravation, respectively.

It said the Jamaica Constabulary Force has been notified and that an immediate investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the teens' abscondence.

In the meantime, DCS said, efforts have been intensified to locate the missing wards and return them to the institution.