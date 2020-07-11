Temple Hall man arrested after ammunition found in home

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Eighteen-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called 'Travis', of Boswell Heights in Temple Hall, St Andrew is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Thursday, August 27 to answer to the charge of illegal possession of ammunition following an operation at his home on Friday.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 12:15 pm, lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a house was searched. Two rounds of ammunition – one 9mm round and one twelve gauge cartridge – were found inside the dwelling of the accused.

He was subsequently charged in relation to the seizure.