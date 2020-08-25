Temporary suspension of extended opening hours at SERHA's health centres
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says the extended clinic hours, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at some of its health centres will be temporarily suspended until further advised.
This suspension is due to the new curfew orders effective August 22 to September 2, 2020 - 7:00 pm to 5:00 am for the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.
The affected health centres include:
- Glen Vincent
- Stony Hill
- Olympic Gardens
- Duhaney Park
- Slipe Pen Road/Comprehensive
- St Jago Park
- Greater Portmore
- Morant Bay
SERHA said, however, that the Saturday morning clinics at Duhaney Park Health Centre will not be affected.
