Temporary traffic signs near PriceSmart to alleviate traffic congestion

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising that temporary traffic signs have been placed in the vicinity of PriceSmart on Red Hills Road, St Andrew to alleviate the traffic congestion along that thoroughfare.

Therefore, motorists who are desirous of entering PriceSmart are being advised to turn left at Hill View Terrace, make the second right, then next right on to Valentine Drive then in to PriceSmart.

The police said officers will also be on location to monitor the flow of traffic in that area.