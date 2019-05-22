Ten arrested in Hanover lottery scamming dragnet

HANOVER, Jamaica — A two-year investigation into illicit lottery scamming activity in Hanover culminated in the arrest of ten individuals this morning, the police are reporting.

Three other people, a male and two females were taken into custody along with the ten but were released without charge, the police said.

The investigation was carried out by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC) assisted by personnel from the Hanover police and members of the military, who conducted simultaneous operation in sections of Phoenix Town and Santoy area of Hanover this morning.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that in 2017, C-TOC commenced an investigation into breaches of the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions (Special Provisions) in the western region of the island.

This morning, May 22, between the hours of 5:00 am, and 8:45 am, 13 people were taken into custody.

Ten were arrested and charged.

Four of which are from Santoy district, namely:

1. Travis Coates, 30-year-old, bartender

2. Kadeem Harvey, 23-year -old, plumber

3. Khadija Harvey, 23-year-old, call centre operator

4. Marvin Sanderson, 38-year-old, labourer

Four of Phoenix Town:

5. Thandeka Parkins, 27-year-old, labourer

6. Omarie Reid, 25-year old, boat operator

7. Courtney Littlejohn, 24-year-old, carpenter

8. Sharon Kerr, 49-year-old, unemployed, and;

9. Ronoy Reid, otherwise called 'Manpee' 27-year-old, sale clerk of John Crow Hill district

10. Chris-Roy Reid, 23-year-old of Cave Valley

All ten are scheduled to appear before the Hanover Parish Court on Tuesday, May 28.