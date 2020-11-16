Ten injured in Spur Tree Hill crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — At least 10 people were this morning rushed to hospital after a minibus crashed on the accident-prone Spur Tree Hill main road.

Spur Tree Hill resident, Renae Brooks told OBSERVER ONLINE that the crash happened about 7:00 am as the bus was descending the hill.

“The bus was heading to Montego Bay and while coming down the hill a tyre blew out. The driver was trying to avoid a nearby gully when the bus crashed,” she said.

The bus stopped mere metres from an abandoned house which was damaged in another crash years ago.

Brooks said there have been other accidents at the same location in recent days.

“A truck carrying animal feed crashed there Friday. Yesterday, a motorcycle pillion was injured after the motorcyclist lost control of the bike, and then the bus crashed this morning,” she pointed out.

Spur Tree Hill is a major thoroughfare that links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.

Kasey Williams