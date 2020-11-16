Ten injured in Spur Tree Hill crash
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — At least 10 people were this morning rushed to hospital after a minibus crashed on the accident-prone Spur Tree Hill main road.
Spur Tree Hill resident, Renae Brooks told OBSERVER ONLINE that the crash happened about 7:00 am as the bus was descending the hill.
“The bus was heading to Montego Bay and while coming down the hill a tyre blew out. The driver was trying to avoid a nearby gully when the bus crashed,” she said.
The bus stopped mere metres from an abandoned house which was damaged in another crash years ago.
Brooks said there have been other accidents at the same location in recent days.
“A truck carrying animal feed crashed there Friday. Yesterday, a motorcycle pillion was injured after the motorcyclist lost control of the bike, and then the bus crashed this morning,” she pointed out.
Spur Tree Hill is a major thoroughfare that links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy