Tension high as motorcyclist killed in Mandeville crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — There is now a strong police presence in Battersea, Mandeville as residents express anger following the death of one of their own, a motorcyclist, in a crash this afternoon.

Relatives of the deceased identified him as Tajay Millard.

The crash happened on the Winston Jones Highway shortly before 1:00 pm and involved a public passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.

Eyewitness reports are that both the motorcycle and taxi were travelling uphill towards Mandeville when the crash happened.

The now deceased man was reportedly dragged on the road surface as he was pinned under the taxi.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Relatives of the deceased man told OBSERVER ONLINE that they want justice.

Kasey Williams