Terrelonge salutes teen heroes' bravery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State with responsibility for youth, Alando Terrelonge, is describing two young men from Pink Lane in downtown Kingston as heroes, after they risked their lives to save children trapped in a fire that recently destroyed several homes.

Several people were left homeless on Tuesday, May 27, after a fire destroyed their homes. No lives were lost.

Terrelonge applauded 18-year-old Jermain Brown and 15-year-old Shamar Thompson for their actions.

"Such selfless acts of bravery and respect for human lives by our youth make them heroes in every sense. I am happy the babies and families were saved. Well done, young kings! A proud nation salutes you,” he said.

While speaking to both Jermain and his mother, Sandra Miller Wong, Terrelonge said that, "the actions of both young men exemplified the very essence of good soldiers; respect and the kind of responsible behaviour we want our young kings and queens to mirror.”

Mrs Wong said she was proud of her son.

“He's always involved…if it wasn't for him the child's life would be lost and a mother and family would be in mourning,” she added.

For his part, 18-year-old Jermaine told the minister that he feels good about his actions.

“I heard the baby inside and knew I had to do something to save the baby. It happened so fast.”

“Being selfless to save others in times of crisis is what being a good citizen is all about. These are the acts that we have to hold up and big up and celebrate in this country, especially when we are dealing with coronavirus. As a nation we owe these young kings a massive thank you!” the minister said.

A past student of Denham Town High School, Jermain says he is interested in getting a job or pursuing welding at HEART/NTA.

Terrelonge pledged his support to help in getting him back to school.

“An education is the best gift we can give to the youth of Jamaica, and we will do our part to ensure this young king receives an education as he desires,” said the minister.

The minister will invite the young heroes for an audience with him at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information where he will offer symbolic tokens of appreciation to them.