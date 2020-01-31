Terrelonge visits Cornwall College after attack on teacher

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Alando Terrelonge today visited Cornwall College in the aftermath of an assault Tuesday on the school's dean of discipline by a group of men, including a parent.

According to a statement from the ministry, Terrelonge's visit follows the MOEYI's plan to provide support for the all-boys institution.

The ministry said that since the incident, representatives from the MOEYI, members of the school board and the parent-teachers association, and the police have met.

“This is most unfortunate and regrettable; it's sad that things have come to this and we have to deal with this type of violence against our students and teachers. I just wanted to come here today as a show of solidarity and support to you Mr Ellis, and to assure, indeed reassure, our teachers that the ministry has their best interest and safety at heart,” Terrelonge said today in conversation with Cornwall Principal Michael Ellis.

The state minister also had a question-and-answer session with teachers. According to the ministry some teachers expressed fear of a recurrence of violence on the school premises and sought reassurance that their safety will be prioritised.

“Your safety and security are of paramount importance to us as a Ministry and a Government. You all have a job to do, that requires you to not just be a teacher, but also a parent and counsellor to many of these boys,” Terrelonge responded. “Yours, quite possibly, might be the only source or voice of encouragement that some of these boys ever get,” he added.