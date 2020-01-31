Terrelonge visits Cornwall College after attack on teacher
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Alando Terrelonge today visited Cornwall College in the aftermath of an assault Tuesday on the school's dean of discipline by a group of men, including a parent.
According to a statement from the ministry, Terrelonge's visit follows the MOEYI's plan to provide support for the all-boys institution.
The ministry said that since the incident, representatives from the MOEYI, members of the school board and the parent-teachers association, and the police have met.
“This is most unfortunate and regrettable; it's sad that things have come to this and we have to deal with this type of violence against our students and teachers. I just wanted to come here today as a show of solidarity and support to you Mr Ellis, and to assure, indeed reassure, our teachers that the ministry has their best interest and safety at heart,” Terrelonge said today in conversation with Cornwall Principal Michael Ellis.
The state minister also had a question-and-answer session with teachers. According to the ministry some teachers expressed fear of a recurrence of violence on the school premises and sought reassurance that their safety will be prioritised.
“Your safety and security are of paramount importance to us as a Ministry and a Government. You all have a job to do, that requires you to not just be a teacher, but also a parent and counsellor to many of these boys,” Terrelonge responded. “Yours, quite possibly, might be the only source or voice of encouragement that some of these boys ever get,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy