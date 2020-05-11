Terrelonge warns youth to take COVID-19 seriously

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Alando Terrelonge, says that the 502 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the island is an alarming statistic which should be taken seriously.

“What is more, of that number nearly 100 are young people between zero to 19 years old. That should wake us up,” Terrelonge said.

He noted that in making every effort to steer clear of these types of disquieting statistics and unfortunate scenarios, the MOEYI launched its “Good Soldier Campaign” on May 4, via digital platforms.

The ministry said the campaign is a call to action urging young Jamaicans to act responsibly in their approach to COVID-19.

“We want young people to take this thing seriously; understanding that being young is not a vaccine, and irresponsible behaviour just puts everyone they care about at risk. That is why this campaign will keep echoing the same mandates till young people change their behaviour: stay at home, observe social distancing measures, wear a mask outdoors, sanitise,” Terrelonge said.

In launching the campaign, the minister expressed that “with so many young people falling victim and dying from COVID-19 both overseas and right here at home, I hope the youth of Jamaica understand that the whole world is at war against coronavirus, and it will take every single one of us playing our part to beat this pandemic; our youth must mirror the core universal values of a good soldier in this fight against COVID-19".

“Make no mistake my Jamaican youth, we are at war. Jamaica needs you to be good soldiers. Jamaica needs you to mirror responsible behaviour. Tek the coronavirus serious. Tan ah yuh yard. If yuh affi do road, mek sure yuh wear a mask. Tell yuh bredrin and sistren fi give yuh likkle space. Six feet worth of space is better than six feet underground,” the state minister said, using a direct quotation from the campaign.