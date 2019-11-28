Tesha Miller professes innocence in unsworn statement

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tesha Miller, who is charged with being an accessory before and after the fact in relation to the June 27, 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company Chairman Douglas Chambers, professed his innocence in an unsworn statement from the dock a short while ago.

In his statement, Miller said "I am a welder by occupation. I don't know (Witness One). The first time I see him is when he come here before this court to give evidence".

"I have never send anyone to kill anyone. I have never send anyone to Cayman. I honestly swear that I don't know anything and I am innocent," Miller said, before taking his seat.

The witness, who is being referred to as Witness One because the court instructed that all witnesses remain anonymous, testified earlier in the trial that he knew Miller for more than 10 years in 2008, and that he told him that Douglas' killing was a hit.

He is the only witness to testify so far in the trial that started on November 13, 2019.

The witness, a self-styled gangster who said he has been a member of the infamous Spanish Town-based Klansman Gang since he was 13-year-old, is serving a life sentence for murder and a three-year sentence for attempted arson.

The 29-year-old, who lost his mother at seven years old and eventually stopped attending school, would have been eligible for parole after serving 16 years.

However, it was reduced to 10 years instead after he secured a plea bargain with the director of public prosecutions the day before the trial started.

Racquel Porter