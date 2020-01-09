Tesha Miller sentencing later today

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tesha Miller will be sentenced later today in connection with the 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) Chairman Douglas Chambers.

Miller was in court this morning, where his attorney Bert Samuels indicated to Justice Georgiana Fraser that the two character witnesses he intended to call would not be available until 12:00 and 1:00 pm respectively, and asked for the judge to do the sentencing in two parts.

After deliberating for three hours and 12 minutes, a jury consisting of six women and one man handed down a unanimous guilty verdict for Miller in the Supreme Court on December 3, 2019.

The 40-year-old St Catherine welder and father of five, who was charged with being an accessory before and after the fact in relation to the June 27, 2008 killing, was convicted on the 11th day of the trial that started on November 13, 2019.

In December 2010, Miller was convicted of robbing a man of his motor car. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2011 by Justice Carol Beswick on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm, and 15 years for robbery with aggravation.

However, he was freed of the charges in the Court of Appeal in 2013.