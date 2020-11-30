Tesha Miller's spouse arrested as cops target Klansman Gang

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a woman who they say is the spouse of reputed leader of the Klansman Gang, Tesha Miller.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), 29-year-old hairdresser, Shanique Thompson, was held during a targeted operation at her home on November 17.

She was subsequently charged with money laundering and possession of criminal property.

Thompson has since been released on $500,000 bail and is to return to court on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Under the condition of her bail, her travel documents have been seized, a stop order has been placed at the international airports, and her bank accounts have been frozen.

The accused is believed to be a high-ranking member of the Klansman Gang. She is also the daughter of the mother of one of Tesha Miller’s children, the police said.

Her arrest is part of efforts to dismantle the St Catherine-based gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Crime Portfolio, Fitz Bailey, is commending investigators for the quality of work conducted as the constabulary moves to dismantle gangs across the country.

“The quality of investigative work that we have conducted has been of the highest standard. The precision with which we have identified, pursued and apprehended targets has been first class and has helped achieve major successes in disrupting the activities of this criminal organization,” said Bailey.

DCP Bailey is again insisting that the constabulary will continue to pursue persons who operate at all levels of criminal organisations. “Criminal gangs thrive because there are supported by a wide network of individuals. We are determined to pursue those persons who facilitate the business side of the criminal enterprise. You may not have blood on your hands, but you are a part of the gang, and we are coming for you,” DCP Bailey warned.