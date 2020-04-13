Testing for driver's licences further suspended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Transport and Mining says all driving examinations will be suspended by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) islandwide until further notice.

This is an extension to the 14 days which became effective Monday, March 30.

These tests include the Provisional Drivers (Learner's) Licences, yard and road tests, the ministry noted.

It said during this period, the adjustment in procedure for testing motor vehicles for certification of fitness remains in place.

"This action bolsters precautionary measures already in place to safeguard customers and workers from the spread of COVID-19 and is in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness guidelines," the transport ministry added.

It also urged the public to exercise the prescribed measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in combatting this pandemic.

Persons are also encouraged to utilise the COVID-19 helpline at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) for any suspected cases.