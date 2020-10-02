Texaco Jamaica donates over $1m in math supplies to schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica — GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica has donated $1.1 million worth of mathematics resources to 11 schools across the island.

The schools that benefitted from this donation are the Grange Hill Primary School, Victoria Primary School, Dinthill Technical High School, Black River High School, Titchfield High School, Chetwood Primary School, Exchange All Age School, Bellefield High School, Mountain View Primary School, John Mills Infant, Primary and Junior High School, and August Town Primary School.

The company said the evaluation for the adjudication of these awards was done in conjunction with the Texaco Dealer Council led by Derrick Thompson, former President of the JGRA.

It noted that the required resources were identified by each school using an official list of manipulatives provided by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on September 30 at the August Town Primary School, which received $100,000 worth of resources, Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams said, “This is a wonderful, generous gift and we are thankful to Texaco Jamaica for their commitment to wider social outreach in general, and education in particular”. “We continue to struggle in the area of Mathematics, and it is our hope that more companies in corporate Jamaica can work with us to assist in raising the scores,” she added.