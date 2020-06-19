Texaco donates $1m to PSOJ's COVID-19 Response Fund
KINGSTON, Jamaica — GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica has donated $1 million to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's (PSOJ) COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund was established to assist vulnerable citizens affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The Texaco brand has been present in Jamaica for over 100 years, and as always, we remain committed to supporting our communities in the best way possible,” said Bela Szabo, GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica CEO.
“We chose to donate to the PSOJ, which we are a member of, because we wanted to ensure that we could directly impact in a positive way, the most vulnerable among us who really need assistance,” Szabo continued.
The fund is a multi-sectoral partnership including other umbrella organisations such as the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS); the United Way of Jamaica (UWJ); American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ); and other key stakeholders.
It aims to reach a total of $250 million, which will be used to assist in Jamaica's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting food security and health services in Jamaica, as well as boost supplies of medical equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline and emergency workers.
