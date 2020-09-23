The Bahamas, Haiti, T&T record more COVID-19 cases

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Bahamas, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago continue to record increases in the number of people testing positive for the COVID-19 as the Caribbean struggles with the impacts of the virus.

The Bahamas Ministry of Health confirmed “the unfortunate death of a 64-year-old old male of New Providence” and said that there are three additional deaths under investigation.

“This increases the number of deaths under investigation to 21 and the confirmed death toll now stands at 75.”

The ministry said that 48 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 3,418, with 2,381 of those cases coming from New Providence, followed by Grand Bahama with 617, Abaco 110 and Bimini 64.

In the French-speaking Haiti, the Ministry of Public Health reported five new cases and no deaths.

It said that the total number of infections is now 8,624, with 1,921 active cases. The death toll remains at 221.

Trinidad and Tobago said the number of people who have tested positive now stands at 4,026 after 52 additional cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

It said that the death toll remains at 65. The number of people discharged from public health facilities is 845, with 1,026 recovered community cases.