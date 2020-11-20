The Bahamas records new cases of COVID

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas recorded 19 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall total to 7,367, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health.

It said that most of the new cases were in New Providence, which now has 5,438, followed by Grand Bahama with 956 and Abaco with 190. The authorities said that of the 19 new cases, 12 were males.

They said that the country now has 1,567 active cases with 5,583 recoveries.

The Bahamas has 163 deaths as a result of the virus with 22 of them still under investigation.

At least 22 people are hospitalised with the virus with two being at the Intensive Care Unit.