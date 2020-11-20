The Bahamas records new cases of COVID
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas recorded 19 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall total to 7,367, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health.
It said that most of the new cases were in New Providence, which now has 5,438, followed by Grand Bahama with 956 and Abaco with 190. The authorities said that of the 19 new cases, 12 were males.
They said that the country now has 1,567 active cases with 5,583 recoveries.
The Bahamas has 163 deaths as a result of the virus with 22 of them still under investigation.
At least 22 people are hospitalised with the virus with two being at the Intensive Care Unit.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy