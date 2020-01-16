CMU report will be tabled at the next sitting of Parliament, says Charles

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles Sr, says he intends to table the Auditor General's report concerning the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) at the next sitting of Parliament.

“Any exchange on the matter should not be construed as reluctance to table the report,” Charles Sr said in a statement today.

Charles' statement comes after the People's National Party chided the Speaker for his apparent reluctance to table the report, furthering suspicions of a cover-up by the government.

The report examined the financial and administrative practices at CMU, which resulted in the arrest of five people, including former Minister of Education, Ruel Reid and the president of the University.