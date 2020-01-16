CMU report will be tabled at the next sitting of Parliament, says Charles
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles Sr, says he intends to table the Auditor General's report concerning the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) at the next sitting of Parliament.
“Any exchange on the matter should not be construed as reluctance to table the report,” Charles Sr said in a statement today.
Charles' statement comes after the People's National Party chided the Speaker for his apparent reluctance to table the report, furthering suspicions of a cover-up by the government.
The report examined the financial and administrative practices at CMU, which resulted in the arrest of five people, including former Minister of Education, Ruel Reid and the president of the University.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy