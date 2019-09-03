The Queen shocked, saddened after Dorian ravages Bahamas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Queen has issued a statement offering condolences to the people of The Bahamas, following the passage of Hurricane Dorian which left at least five dead.

The Bahamas is a Commonwealth country.

“Prince Phillip and I have been shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian and we send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm.

“At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed and I also send gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort,” the statement said.

Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Bahamas on Sunday, reaching Category 5, weakened slightly today as it crawled towards the southeast coast of the United States as a Category 3 storm.