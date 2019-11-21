The facts will speak for themselves – PNP says of RADA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People' National Party (PNP) today revealed the issues that led to the party requesting a full financial audit of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Farm Roads Rehabilitation Programme RADA's programme.

According to a statement by the PNP, it noted the concerns expressed by citizens regarding the revelations concerning the programme and it also noted the comments of the chairman of RADA who is the officially designated spokesman.

The PNP said it is setting out the facts which led to the dispatch of a letter to the Auditor General, Pamela Monroe Ellis requesting the audit:

1. The Auditor General last month completed and submitted to Parliament a Performance Audit for the years 2015-2018

2. The report revealed widespread mismanagement at RADA

3. The report revealed procurement breaches and cost variations which could result in waste and/or theft of government resources

4. Additional information has since come to the PNP's attention that a major programme of work, valued at $1.6 billion in excess of the authority's budget was prepared in 2017 for the parish of St Thomas with bushing rates higher than the standard government rates

5. We have never said that we can confirm that the $1.6 billion as specified in the RADA document, was actually implemented, and why we have asked the Auditor General to conduct a full financial audit on RADA to complement the previous audit, which revealed the breaches by the board and management

6. The PNP has examined payment vouchers for the Buckingham to Font Hill road and Leith Hall to Land Settlement road which was part of the programme set out in the RADA document

7. There is no evidence of any work done on either of those two roads at the time specified

8. The PNP has noted comments by the Chairman of the RADA Board. We recall similar defenses being made in the past in relation to Petrojam, NESoL, and CMU before the full scope of those scandals were revealed.

The party said the issues will only be settled on the basis of the facts resulting from a full financial audit by the Auditor General and other appropriate government agencies.