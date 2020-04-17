The key words of COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE shares with its many readers some of the often used words pertaining to COVID-19.

APEX

Apex variously means “the tip, point, vertex, summit, climax, peak.”

In relation to COVID-19, apex can be used to refer to the highest number of cases in a state or country, after which the rate of infection begins to slow.

ASYMPTOMATIC

Asymptomatic means “showing no evidence of disease.”

Just because a person is asymptomatic doesn't mean they aren't infected with COVID-19.

COMMUNITY SPREAD

Community spread is spread of a disease where the infection source is unknown. Many sources of COVID-19 are due to exposure to a returned traveller who was infected.

COMMUNICABLE

Communicable means “capable of being easily communicated (spread) or transmitted.” COVID-19 is a communicable disease.

Communicable diseases are infectious diseases. All contagious diseases are infectious, but not all infectious diseases are contagious. Contagious diseases are infectious diseases that are easily spread through contact with other people.

CONTACT TRACING

Contact tracing is finding out all the people who have come into direct contact with a person infected with a disease. Quarantining such people (known as contacts) and isolating them, if they become infected, helps slow the spread of the disease.

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus refers to any of various RNA-containing spherical viruses of the family Coronaviridae, including several that cause acute respiratory illnesses.

Notable types of coronavirus are SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. COVID-19 is popularly referred to as (the) coronavirus or corona for short. COVID-19 is referred to as the novel coronavirus because it is a new (novel) virus (i.e., it hasn't been detected before). When looked at under a microscope, coronaviruses appear to be surrounded by a spiky array thought to look like a corona, or a crown-like shape, hence the name coronavirus.

COVID-19

COVID-19 is a highly infectious respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus. The disease was discovered in China in December 2019 and has since spread around the world.

COVID is short for coronavirus disease. The number 19 refers to the fact that the disease was first detected in 2019.

The technical name of the virus that causes COVID-19 is severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, abbreviated as SARS-CoV-2.

EPIDEMIC

An epidemic is a temporary prevalence of a disease spreading from person to person in a locality where that disease is not permanently prevalent.

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Epidemiology is the branch of medicine dealing with the incidence and prevalence of disease in large populations and with detection of the source and cause of epidemics of infectious disease.

FURLOUGH

A furlough is a usually temporary layoff from work.

During the coronavirus outbreak, many workers were furloughed as businesses conducting non-essential activities were closed. This was done to prevent the spread of the disease by banning large gatherings as a form of social distancing.

HERD IMMUNITY

Herd immunity is the immunity or resistance to a particular infection that occurs in a group of people or animals when a very high percentage of individuals have been vaccinated or previously exposed to the infection.

IMMUNITY

Immunity is the state of being immune from (“protected from a disease”) or insusceptible to a particular disease; the condition that permits either natural or acquired resistance to disease. Humans don't currently have immunity to COVID-19.

ISOLATION

Isolation is the complete separation from others of a person suffering from contagious or infectious disease.

In public health, isolation happens when a person is infected with a communicable disease, and is separated from people who are healthy. This helps stop the spread of disease.

Self-isolation is voluntary isolation. Note that everyday people may use self-isolation when they aren't infected and are social distancing.

PANDEMIC

A pandemic is a disease prevalent throughout an entire country, continent, or the whole world. A pandemic is an epidemic that has spread over a large area.

The World Health Organization (WHO) specifically uses pandemic to refer to new diseases people do not have immunity for and that have spread worldwide. The WHO has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Pandemic can be both a noun and an adjective (e.g., a pandemic disease).

PATIENT ZERO

Patient zero refers to the person who is identified as the first person infected with a communicable disease during an outbreak. Related terms are index case and index patient. An index case is the first known case of an infectious or genetic disease in a group of cases; the affected person is the index patient.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING

Physical distancing is an alternative term for social distancing. Its use is being increasingly encouraged by some health professionals because the term emphasizes the importance of maintaining physical distance between people to help stop the spread of the disease. The term also emphasizes that people should still socialize using digital technology and social media while they are separated physically.

QUARANTINE

Quarantine is a strict isolation imposed to prevent the spread of disease. In public health, people are placed in quarantine when they are not currently sick, but have been or may have been exposed to a communicable disease. This helps stop the spread of the disease. Self-quarantine is when someone isn't ordered to go into quarantine but chooses to do so out of caution; also called voluntary quarantine.

SCREENING

Screening is examining a person to see if they have a disease. This frequently involves taking their temperature, asking about symptoms, and asking about potential exposures to infected people.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Social distancing refers to measures that reduce contact between large groups of people. Social distancing measures often entail cancelling big gatherings (such as conferences, classes, church services, concerts, and sporting events),

During the coronavirus outbreak, people commonly spoke or wrote of hunkering down at home as they practiced social distancing.

VENTILATOR

A ventilator is a machine that helps a patient breathe. It pumps oxygen into the lungs and removes carbon dioxide through a tube. In medicine, ventilate can refer to oxygenating the blood (i.e., supplying it with oxygen) or helping someone breathe using a mechanical ventilator.

Because COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, it can cause lung inflammation, which makes it hard for patients to breathe. That's why ventilators are necessary to help treat some patients with the infection, depending on the severity of their symptoms. Ventilators are sometimes referred to as respirators. However, ventilators technically refer to machines that help patients breathe, not the protective respirators nurses and doctors wear.

VIRUS

A virus is an infectious agent that replicates only within the cells of living hosts, mainly bacteria, plants, and animals.

Viruses are composed of an RNA or DNA core, a protein coat, and, in more complex types, a surrounding envelope. They are ultramicroscopic, 20 to 300 nanometres (nm) in length. A nanometre is one billionth of a metre. Viruses are also metabolically inert, which is why they only can replicate themselves in cells of living hosts. COVID-19 spreads through droplets from the mouth and nose of a person with COVID-19 after coughing, sneezing, exhaling, talking, etc.

SOURCE – dictionary.com