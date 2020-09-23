'The polls are humbling but I take nothing for granted' — Lisa Hanna

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna, who was today named front runner for the presidency of the People's National Party in a Bill Johnson poll, says she does not see it as an invitation to take anything for granted or make assumptions.

Rather, she said, it is a most sombre moment as she reflects on the 82-year history of the party and its future.

The poll was commissioned and published by the Jamaica Observer.

“Of course, the poll done 10 days ago is heartening, but it is equally humbling as many Jamaicans, young and old, are still looking to the PNP with high expectations. It is imperative that the party responds by first renewing itself as a united force before it can contribute to helping Jamaica weather the storms ahead,” Hanna said.

The St Ann South Eastern MP said she has begun a process of consultation with senior party members, critical party groups and affiliates as well as individuals as part of taking a decision on whether to offer herself.

The MP said she would continue this process until the meeting of the party's National Executive Council on Sunday, September 27, where crucial decisions on the process and date for the Special Delegates Conference to elect a new leader will be taken.

Subsequent to that, Hanna said she will announce her decision on whether she will be offering herself for party president.

She noted that this was indeed an important moment for what is the “Caribbean's most enduring political movement, which has been led by outstanding leaders who have made monumental contributions to the Jamaican nation”.