The savagery of COVID-19, its malaise, misery will fall on the power of the resurrection of Christ – says JCC

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) in its first official response to the crippling COVID-19, says the might of the resurrection is God's irrepressible power in all human experiences.

The JCC made the statement in its Easter message issued today (April 11) under the signature of its president, Rev Newton Dixon.

THE JCC'S EASTER MESSAGE IS PUBLISHED IN FULL BELOW.

The Resurrection of Jesus Christ emerges from a context of conflict, chaos and confusion. The weekend immediately preceding this superlative act of a self-giving God was indeed a time of literal and symbolic darkness. Fear and worry had gripped the disciples because of the brutality and barbarity of Roman power, the hatred and hostility of the Jewish religious authorities and the frailty and feebleness of their own faith. It was a time of darkness and despair: indeed “…the doors of the house where the disciples had met were locked for fear of the Jews…” (John 20:19). I suggest that the resurrection of Jesus provokes our consciousness in three profound ways.

The message of the resurrection is the proclamation of God's power.

According to Matthew's account, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary had been present at the crucifixion (Matt. 15:40) and had observed the place where Jesus' body had been laid (Matt 15:47). On Sunday morning they had come to see the tomb. Instead they were met by an angel who comforted them, confirmed the resurrection and called them to proclaim this message. They were invited to “come, see” that Jesus was no more in the tomb and “go…tell” the message that Jesus has risen.

“He is not here; for He has been raised, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell His disciples, 'He has been raised from the dead, and indeed he is going ahead of you into Galilee; there you will see him.' This is my message for you.” Matt. 28: 6-7 (NRSV).

The resurrection of Jesus becomes the message which the church positively affirms, passionately believes and prophetically proclaims, irrespective of the state of condition of the world. It is the central hub of the gospel which declares God's power and presence.

The meaning of the resurrection is God's restoration of human dignity and destiny

The angel proclaimed that Jesus had been raised form the dead and was on his way to Galilee. This meant that his claims and prophecies about himself had been validated and fulfilled. He had provided credible proof that faith in God is unassailable; he had proven that God can be trusted. He had shown that salvation and deliverance were totally the purview and prerogative of God. Jesus' resurrection meant that God had conquered the evil powers and had cancelled their will to impose their power on the world. The painful social conditions in Jerusalem had not changed, nor had the oppressive political structures in Judea. Yet a new reality had taken place which stood in defiance of and proclaimed the destruction to these arrangements. God had reversed their impact on God's creation and on humanity. So while evil and suffering may still be identified in the world, they have ceased to be the identification of those who believe in God.

The might of the resurrection is God's irrepressible power in all human experiences.

The majesty and superiority of God's power was not to be displayed in muscle of military machinery or in the appeal of pompous words. It would instead be a message that would infiltrate corrupt establishments, destabilize unjust systems, reform unholy traditions and neutralize the crippling power of fear, all of which degrade the dignity and hijack the destiny God intends for us. Whatever is the origin or intended purpose the Coronavirus (COVID-19), it has been an agent of despair to the world and many have used it to pompously speak of inevitable doom and irredeemable death. Indeed, the pandemic is unmistakably a difficult and trying time for the church and the world. Many have died and many others are still battling for life. Many families are now mourning the loss of loved ones and others are holding on to every thread of hope that their loved ones will survive infection. The dislocations in economic and social life have been devastating in some areas and further aggravated by what the World Health Organization refers to as polarization between and among world powers. The familiar and comfortable have quickly faded and for many a frightening new normal has arrived. Yet the might of the message of the resurrection presents us with us with unequivocal assurance that God has won, God is winning and God will win! It brings us to the unshakeable foundation of the invincibility of God. It establishes the unstoppable force of God's will. So when we proclaim the resurrection we affirm and invoke the power which resides in the Most High alone, summoning the power of God Almighty to our side in the midst of our misery. So we take courage while we observe the savagery of the COVID-19, its malaise and misery will fall as our faith stands on the power of Christ's resurrection.