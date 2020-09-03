'The victor is the people of Jamaica' — Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the people of Jamaica as the true victors of today's general elections.

He was speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party headquarters at Belmont Road in Kingston a short while ago where members of the JLP were celebrating a landslide victory in today's election.

With 6,841 of 6,978 boxes counted at 9:10 pm, the JLP had won 35 seats compared to the PNP's 14.

“You came out in your hundred thousands and you participated in the solemn process of democracy. You voted, you expressed yourself through the ballot,” Holness said.

Holness noted, however, that though there is cause for celebration, there is significant cause for consideration.

“There are many Jamaicans who did not participate. There are many Jamaicans who for fear of the virus decided not to come to the polls, but there are also many Jamaicans who for other reasons decided not to participate,” Holness said.

“We are very cautious in our approach to receiving this overwhelming majority. It must never be that the government that emerges from this victory takes on any characteristic of arrogance, of humility. It must never be that the government that emerges from this victory takes the people for granted in any way,” he continued.

Holness also spoke to corruption, noting that his incoming government, including new state officials, would not stand for corruption.

He further addressed the COVID pandemic, saying that the government will “continue its effective management of the COVID pandemic to keep you safe and to protect your livelihoods…Whatever we do you can rest assured, that we will keep you safe”.

Holness also disclosed that he received a call from Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips conceding, and congratulated him for his landslide win. He also encouraged supporters of the People's National Party to join in celebrating the country's victory.

“Do not feel dejected, join us in celebrating Jamaica's victory. We need everyone on board to recover stronger,” Holness said.

“We will be responsible with the power that you have given to us. We will continue our good policies and we will keep Jamaica on the path to prosperity. We will usher in an era of stability on which we will grow. We will usher in an era where Jamaica can fulfil its true destiny.”