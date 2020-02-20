Therapeutic centre for children coming

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A centre that will offer psychological support to children who have undergone severe emotional trauma and are in need of therapeutic intervention is to open soon.

This was disclosed by Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Chief Executive Officer Rosalee Gage Grey at the mobile mental health lecture held at the Medallion Hall Hotel in St Andrew on February 19.

Lands located at the Maxfield Park Children's Home in Kingston have been earmarked for the construction of the state-of-the-art therapeutic centre.

“We have, over time, seen an increase in the number of children who have suffered traumatic circumstances and who require medium to long-term therapeutic intervention,” Gage Grey said.

“The session highlighted the need for ongoing therapeutic treatment of our children. We do not have specialised facilities within Government for this, and so we believe that creating this centre would go a long way in providing some of the therapy that the children need.”

Gage Grey said the design for the facility has been completed, adding that the initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, which is providing most of the money for the project.

“We are nearing the point of getting the plans approved by the parish council and we are hoping that within a short time, we can break ground,” she noted.

The lecture was aimed at building the capacity of children's officers, psychologists and childcare practitioners in screening, assessing and treating children with behavioural issues.