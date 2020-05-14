There have been issues with returning Jamaicans but we are working them out – Senator Matthew Samuda
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Matthew Samuda says while there have been some issues and difficulties for Jamaicans arriving under the controlled re-entry programme, they are being dealt with quickly.
Over 300 Jamaicans returned under the programme yesterday and were immediately placed under a 14-day quarantine.
“I acknowledge that there are issues related to Jamaicans in state quarantine and I am now informing that most of these issues have been addressed.
“The main issue was about food and its timely distribution to those in quarantine. I have had discussions with those in charge of the facility and changes have been made to solve this obviously pressing issue.
“The process of managing these state quarantine facilities is dependent on many individuals but the Government had been able to narrow down the process, making it much easier and more conducive to the prevailing standards and protocols.
“I offer my apologies to these Jamaicans returning home and as I did when I visited the facility today, I am again giving the assurance that it will only get better,” Senator Samuda told OBSERVER ONLINE.
