Thief arrested after returning to apologise to victim

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Thirty-two-year-old Richard Scott was charged with housebreaking and larceny following an incident at a home on DeCarteret Road in Mandeville last Friday.

The police said the complainant left home for work and on her return she noticed that items – $212,000, a case of deodorant and a cellular phone —were missing.

She went Scott's room – as he stays at her premises to carry out repairs on her home – and found the missing items.

The police were called and Scott was taken into custody after he returned to the home to apologise.

His court date is being finalised.