Thief nabbed with firearm in St Catherine minutes after robbery

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man was slapped with charges of robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after robbing several persons in Linstead, St Catherine on Saturday, June 27.

He is 22-year-old Jessuse Mattadein of Rosemount district, Linstead in the parish.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, Mattadein entered an establishment with a firearm and robbed several persons of personal items and ran. He was seen by a team of officers on patrol who gave chase.

The police said Mattadein was caught, and a knapsack he was carrying was searched and one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition and several other stolen items were found.

He is to appear in court soon.