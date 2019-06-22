Thieves damage NWC facility in Old Harbour area
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that thieves destroyed a section of the Colbeck water supply facility in St Catherine removing electrical equipment and wiring.
According to the NWC its team discovered the damage on Thursday, June 20, even as they were mobilising to continuing improvement works at the plant.
“The damaging of the plant has further stymied the NWC ability to provide improved water supply disruptions for a number of communities situated in the Old Harbour Road area,” the NWC stated.
The NWC said that a full assessment of the damage is now being carried out, but the initial investigation revealed that extensive sections of electrical wiring, costing millions of dollars, have either been ripped from the building or damaged. There has also been significant damage to a section of the building through which the thieves forced entry.
In condemning the act, Vice President of Divisional Operations- Eastern, Michael Dunn noted that while the company “will be making every effort to restore normal operations, a speedy turnaround time would be impacted by any significant damage to specialised equipment”. He further emphasised that this level of criminality was costing the NWC millions of dollars to replace and repair facilities while disrupting vital water supply to “decent and hardworking law-abiding citizens in our country”.
Affected areas include: Aviary Housing Scheme, New Harbour Village Housing Scheme Phases 1 & 2, Planters and Bois Content.
