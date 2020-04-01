Third COVID-19 patient dies in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A third person infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) has died in Jamaica. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement on social media a short while ago. More information later.

